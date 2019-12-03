June 20, 1923-November 29, 2019

MUSCATINE - William Wiesse Wilson, 96, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Sunnybrook.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Hai Dinh will officiate. Military honors will be conducted at the burial in Greenwood Cemetery. A time of food a fellowship will be at Gannon Hall following the burial.

Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Muscatine Food Pantry. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Bill was the son of Gertrude and Robert Wilson, born on June 20, 1923. He grew up in Muscatine and graduated from St. Mathias School. Bill joined the Navy in 1942, serving 4 years on the USS Inch as a gunner's mate 3rd class. He was united in marriage to Barbara Cockerill on May 17, 1947. They had three daughters (Nancy White, Gail Blaesing, and Mary Aull). Upon returning from the Navy, he joined the family business, Wilson Shoe Store, as co-owner and remained there until retirement at age 70.