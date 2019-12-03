June 20, 1923-November 29, 2019
MUSCATINE - William Wiesse Wilson, 96, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Sunnybrook.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Hai Dinh will officiate. Military honors will be conducted at the burial in Greenwood Cemetery. A time of food a fellowship will be at Gannon Hall following the burial.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Muscatine Food Pantry. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Bill was the son of Gertrude and Robert Wilson, born on June 20, 1923. He grew up in Muscatine and graduated from St. Mathias School. Bill joined the Navy in 1942, serving 4 years on the USS Inch as a gunner's mate 3rd class. He was united in marriage to Barbara Cockerill on May 17, 1947. They had three daughters (Nancy White, Gail Blaesing, and Mary Aull). Upon returning from the Navy, he joined the family business, Wilson Shoe Store, as co-owner and remained there until retirement at age 70.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and swimming. He had many memories of family times spent at his cottage on Pike Run and in Spirit Lake. Barb and he loved to travel especially to Hawaii, Lake Havasu, Las Vegas, and Europe. He loved spending time with his grandchildren sharing his favorite activities.
Bill is survived by daughters, Nancy White of Muscatine, Gail Blaesing and husband, Joseph, of Cape Coral, Florida, and Mary Aull and husband, Ron, of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and son-in-law, James White.