September 11, 1961-December 23, 2019
ROCK ISLAND -- Willie “Hollywood” Bragg Jr., 58, of Rock Island died on December 23, 2019, at Trinity, Rock Island.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation is an hour prior to services.
You have free articles remaining.
Hollywood was born in Rock Island on September 11th, 1961, to Willie “Frank” Sr. and Margie Nicholson Bragg.
Survivors include his mother, Margie Bragg; daughter, Wendi Bragg; son, Chase Janes; four grandchildren; and many siblings and other loving family and friends.
Hollywood was preceded in death by his father and a sister.
Online condolences at wheelanpressly.com