Willis 'Bill' Glenn Lough

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 19, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Orion. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Orion United Methodist Church, 407 12th Ave, Orion, IL. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Orion United Methodist Church, where Bill was an active member or The American Cancer Society-Iowa City, IA as Bill was a cancer survivor.

Bill was born on July 10, 1928, in Moline, the son of Glenn and Merle (Larson) Lough. He was raised in the Orion area and attended a country school west of town until high school, where he graduated in 1946. He married his high school sweetheart Kathryn R. Stromquist on September 4, 1948, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Orion. The couple had three children together- Bruce, Terry, and Carol- and celebrated 66 anniversaries together. Bill farmed and raised livestock beside his loving wife for over 40 years. Together, they enjoyed camping, gardening, bowling, and fishing. He was an active member of the Henry Count Farm Bureau including the Board of Directors. Bill was an organizer at the Sportsman Lake in Orion and enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. Kathryn preceded him in death on November 5, 2014.