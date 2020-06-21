× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 5, 1954-June 16, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Willis S. Rosing, Jr., 65, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on June 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family after a long and courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

Willis was born in Davenport, Iowa, on September 5, 1954. He graduated from Davenport West High School (1972) and earned an Associate's Degree from Scott Community College (1974). He met Anna (McDermott) Rosing in Davenport, and they were happily married for 34 years.

Before retiring in 2017, Willis's forty-year career as a manufacturing engineer took him and his family from Iowa to St. Louis to Bowling Green to Winston-Salem—with brief stops in Mexico, Germany, China, and Belgium along the way. His last (and favorite) job as “Pops” brought him to Louisville to be closer to his daughter and twin granddaughters.

Willis had a larger-than-life personality. He made lifelong, loyal friends everywhere he went. He was strong, funny, and outspoken. He was an avid golfer and a lover of music. Nothing made Willis happier than washing his cars or vacuuming his house.