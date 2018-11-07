September 28, 1937-November 3, 2018
MUSCATINE —Wilma Jean Sinclair, 81, of Muscatine went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Unity Point Hospital – Trinity Muscatine.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Brandon Nygaard will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date. A time of food and fellowship will be held following the service at Mulford Evangelical Free Church.
There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mulford Evangelical Free Church Benevolent Fund. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Wilma was born on September 28, 1937, in Muscatine, the daughter of Fred and Viola Simmon Gesell. She married George Sill on December 29, 1954. They divorced in 1972. She later married Bruce Sinclair on August 30, 1974. He preceded her in death on January 30, 2013.
She attended St. Mary's Catholic School and Muscatine High School. She also worked many times throughout her life, including at Maid Rite and H. J. Heinz.
She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, and watching Jeopardy. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory include five sons, Michael Sill of Bloomington, Illinois, Gary Sill and wife, Audra, of Muscatine, Pat Sill and wife, Tonya, of Wapello, Scott Sill of Walcott, and Tony Sill and wife, Tina, of Oakville; three daughters, Barbara Chambers of Muscatine, Tammy Halter and husband, Pete, of Bloomington, Illinois, and Jill Lovell of Muscatine; 17 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Julie Nichols; one grandson, Byron Nichols Jr; and four brothers, Robert Way and Bernard, Walter and Donald Gesell.