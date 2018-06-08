June 6, 2018
TIPTON, Iowa — Wilma N. Pearson, 90, of Tipton, Iowa, entered eternity on Wednesday, June 6, at Cedar Manor Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. today followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton. A luncheon will follow and burial will then take place in the Inland Cemetery in Bennett. The Rev. Daniel Ognoskie will officiate. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Brent Chambliss, Mark Chambliss, Jason Daedlow, Thad Belitz, Adam Belitz and Justin Spratt. Honorary bearers will be Kim Pelzer, Cady Ketelsen, Amy Lenz, Leslie Belitz and Jenna Gattas. Memorials may be donated to Zion Lutheran Church or Cedar Manor Nursing Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.