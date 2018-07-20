June 5, 1918-July 18, 2018
LETTS — Wilma V. Phillips, 100, of Letts, passed away on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at Lutheran Living. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 23, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Letts United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Letts Community Center. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 22, 2018, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Fuenral and Cremation Services. Memorials may be directed to the Letts United Methodist Church in Wilma's name. Online condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Wilma Virgie Galbraith was born on June 5, 1918, in Eminence, Missouri, the daughter of Virgil C. Williams and Ludica P. Galbraith. On April 7, 1935, Wilma was united in marriage to Sherdie L. Phillips Sr. in Blair's Creek, Missouri. Wilma was a homemaker and also spent many years helping her husband on the farm. She was a member of Letts United Methodist Church , Farm Bureau and Federated Club. Wilma enjoyed rearranging furniture and decorating, canning, fishing and spending time at the cabin at Lake Odessa.
Wilma will be deeply missed by her children, Sherdie “Buck” (Sue) Phillips of Muscatine, Brad (Cathy) Phillips of Letts, Joyce (John) Coder of Letts, Rosemary Phillips of Omaha, Nebraska, Robin Phillips of Grandview, and JoAn Pogue of Ballwin, Missouri; 21 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, Gene Williams; and sisters, Jewell Narramore and Virginia Scott.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Tyman Pogue; granddaughter, Jill Coder, grandson, Joey Phillips; great-grandson, Jakie Phillips; brothers, Floyd, Denver, Gerald, Chester, Paul, Denver and Willard; and sisters, Lucy, Eleanore, Moline, Christine and Oneita.