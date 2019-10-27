June 16, 1929-October 22, 2019
DAVENPORT - Winifred “Winnie” Boettcher, 90, of Davenport, Iowa, joined her three brothers and two sisters in heaven on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel with visitation two hours prior to service. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in Winnie's name may be made to DFD Station #5. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Winnie was born on June 16, 1929, in Tipton, Iowa, to William and Dora (Eiselstein) Wade. She worked for 32 years at the former Timmerman Company, retiring on June 30, 1988. Winnie was a volunteer at the Adler Theater and the QC Tourism Group.
Winnie enjoyed traveling in her younger years, visiting all 50 states and many countries overseas. She liked playing cards at the Bettendorf Senior Center and with her family. She also loved going to the casino. She will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Dennis (Sandy VanKirk) Boettcher, Mark (Peggi) Boettcher and Barry (Deborah) Boettcher; grandchildren: Jenni (Tom), Emerald (Jon), Brian (Ashley), Judy (Torian), Brian (Janelle), and Bryce; and her great grandchildren: Haily, Nella, Kenley, Harley, Weston, and Madison.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Wilbur, Paul, William, Clara, and Marjorie.