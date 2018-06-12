June 13, 1935-June 10, 2018
BETTENDORF — Yvonne F. Price, 82, of Bettendorf, formerly of Coal Valley, died Sunday, June 10, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at CityView Celebrations in the lower level of Trimble Pointe. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.orgonate), or National Stroke Association (stroke.org).
The former Yvonne Frances Maupin was born June 13, 1935, in Chicago, the daughter of Ollie and Frances (Kosciolek) Maupin. She married Darrell Waye Price on October 6, 1956, in Argo, Illinois. He died November 2, 1993. She worked as an operator for the phone company and then several athletic departments before becoming a stay-at-home mom.
Family, music, and Faith were the most important things to Yvonne. She was an active member of Coal Valley Presbyterian Church before moving to Iowa, where she attended several churches. She played harmonica and spoons for the band Just4Fun for many years. She had a passion for life, never passing up an opportunity to leave the house to be with family and friends, or to surround herself with people to talk to, whether she knew them or not.
Yvonne is survived by five children, Darrell (Sally) Price of Massillon, Ohio, Yvonne (Lonnie) Hoke of Anderson, South Carolina, Perry Price of San Francisco, California, Gary (Linda) Price of Coal Valley, and Tim (Kim) Price of Bettendorf; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; father, Ollie Maupin; her mother and step-father, Frances and Clarence Stowinski; and a sister in infancy.
