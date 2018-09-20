December 12, 1953-September 16, 2018
CENTERVILLE, IA — Yvonne Miller I, was cremated by Thomas Funeral Homes in Centerville, Iowa. Yvonne is the daughter of Noah Albertson and Elorna Hendrix of Davenport. She married John Miller on August 9, 1975, in Rock Island.
She is survived by her husband, John, son, Shawn Miller, daughters, Audrey Alvarez, Robin Fuller, Yvonne Miller II, Nellie Jessop, Angela Miller and Tiffany Ducey. She has 17 grandkids and seven great grandkids. Sisters are Barbara Hesten, Gladys Yates, Pamela Albertson, Audrey Buesing, brothers, Noah Albertson Jr. and Robert Albertson.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed working with the children's church at her church. She also enjoyed the outdoors, camping and fishing. She had two special friends that she liked to spend time with, Bettie Thomas and Janie Wood.
Pastor Brad and Monty will be doing her services at the Assembly of God in Centerville, Iowa.