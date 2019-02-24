FEBRUARY 12, 1994-FEBRUARY 23, 2019
BETTENDORF — Zachary T. Moreland, 25, of Bettendorf, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Moline.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 1st St. A, Moline. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to his family.
Zach was born Feb. 12, 1994, in Moline, the son of Becky Schmelzer and Scott Moreland.
Zach enjoyed skateboarding, reading and video games, and was a loving and caring person. He loved his dog, Mack.
Survivors include his mother, Becky (David) Schmelzer, Bettendorf; father, Scott (Dawn) Moreland, Davenport; sisters, Amy (Braeden) Peters, Moline, Juli (Ace) Larkins, Moline, Jodi Barton, Moline, Kayla (Hunter) VanBlaricum, Eldridge, Gabrielle Hawk, Long Grove, and Kelsey Schmelzer, Eldridge; nieces, Anna Redington and Emma Peters; nephew, Greer Peters; and grandparents, Jack and Pat Smith, Moline.
