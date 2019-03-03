July 22, 1986-February 26, 2019
DAVENPORT - Zachery T. Hardy, 32, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel with visitation two hours prior. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Zach was born on July 22, 1986. He was raised in Davenport, Iowa, by his parents, Phillip and Linda (Davis) Hardy. He graduated from Davenport West High School in 2004.
Zach enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, bird watching, reading and cooking. He was a very gifted artist and enjoyed painting and drawing. Zach also loved working with therapy dogs. He also enjoyed picking at his grandmother. Zach will be remembered as a gentle but mighty soul that was always there to help anyone in need.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Phillip and Linda Hardy; siblings, Collin Hardy and Alizabeth Hardy; and grandparents, Patricia Davis and Julianne Hardy.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronald Davis and Hiram Hardy.