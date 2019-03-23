March 13, 1947-March 20, 2019
MILAN - Zoenna “Zoe” L. Jennings, 72, of Milan, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at home.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, with visitation one hour prior to services. Memorials may be made to the family.
Zoenna was born March 13, 1947, in Kenosha, Wis., a daughter of Henry and Alethea Steinhoff Kwas. Zoenna and Russell Jennings were united in marriage on July 28, 1984, in a ceremony on the Mississippi River.
She was a talented seamstress for over 25 years with Seaford Clothing, Rock Island.
Zoe enjoyed crafts, crocheting, knitting, photography, fishing and traveling with Russell. Some of her happiest times were those spent with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Russell, of Milan; children and their families, Fred Deming, Paris, France; Ken Deming and Lisa Genett, Kenosha, Wisc. and their children, Heather, Nick, Nate and Jeremy; David Jennings, East Moline, and his children, Tia and Zack; Angela Jennings, Seattle, Wash. and her daughter, Tiana; Michael Jennings, Davenport, Iowa, and his children, Haley and Emarie; Macie Mulvania, Maquoketa, Iowa, and her children, Connor and Alex. Brothers Michael (Sharon) Kwas, Mesa, Ariz., Chris Kwas, Portugal, and John Kwas, Cudahy, Wisc.; sister Kathy Lucy, Michigan; and great-grandchildren, Garett, Skyler and Nicky; also numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.
Zoe was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Tina Deming, granddaughter Catherine Wilson, brother Steve Kwas and sister Becky Shaver.
