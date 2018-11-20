Matthew Cushing of Troop 46 in LeClaire has achieved the distinguished rank of Eagle Scout.
Cushing has earned 39 merit badges during his 10-year Scouting career. He has held such leadership positions as assistant senior patrol leader, assistant patrol leader, librarian, historian, patrol leader, and patrol quartermaster.
His accomplishment in serving his community was to provide research-based education about bald eagles to the public by placing a sign at Lock and Dam No. 14. He also led a team in spreading mulch, clearing brush and making trails accessible, and collecting seeds from native prairie grass.
Cushing is the son of John and Leigh Cushing of Waxhaw, North Carolina, formerly of LeClaire, and is a sophomore at Cuthbertson High School in Waxhaw. He plans to join the service after high school before attending college.