Kyle and Ashley Kundel were united in marriage on June, 11th 2011. On this day we celebrate us. You are the answers to my questions in life, you are my journey, and my destination, you are the solution when I have a problem. Everyone searches for meaning in life but when we got married and I looked in your eyes, I found everything. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I love you. Happy Anniversary!!!
Breaking
promotionsponsored
Custom Player Cut Outs and Signs for the room, the yard, the stadium or any other special occasion. Easy to order, impossible to forget!