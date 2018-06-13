Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Miller-Crouch

Jennifer Miller and Greg Crouch

Jennifer Lynn Miller and Gregory Raymond Crouch wish to announce their marriage to family and friends. They were married December 21st, 2017 in a private ceremony at their new home in Milan. An open house and reception were held June 2nd, 2018. Greg and Jennifer plan to celebrate their honeymoon with a driving tour of Route 66 in their corvette.

