Pridemore- Johnson

Shannon Pridemore and Anthony Johnson

of Port Byron, Illinois will celebrate their

union in Marriage on September 8, 2018 at 4:00 P.M. at Arsenal

Island Golf Clubhouse, Rock Island, Illinois.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. Donnie Pridemore Sr. and

Mrs. Krystal Pridemore of Port Byron. She is the

granddaughter of the late Raymond Pridemore and

Juanita Finnegan of Peoria, Illinois and Martha and

the late Henry Knowles of Wyoming, Illinois. She is

employed by Springfield Armory of Geneseo, Illinois.

The groom is the son of Major General (Retired)

Jerome and Mrs. Doris Johnson of Manassas Virginia.

He is the grandson of the late Cleve and

Martha Johnson of Sylvania, Georgia and the late

Sessom Lamar and Willie Jewel Mosley of Dublin,

Georgia.

Anthony is a graduate of Black Hawk Community

College and Western Illinois University with degrees in

Law and Criminal Justice. He is a Deputy Sheriff with

Rock Island County Police Department,

Rock Island, Illinois. He is also a Captain in the Illinois

Army National Guard.

