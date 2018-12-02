Ulrich-Liske

Kerrie Jo Liske and Jack Christian Ulrich were married October 13, 2018 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Davenport with Reverend John Horn and Pastor John Hage officiating. Following the ceremony, a cocktail hour, dinner reception and dance were held at Davenport Country Club in Pleasant Valley. Parents of the couple are Matt and Christie Liske of rural Donahue, and Jim and Susan Ulrich of Pinehurst, North Carolina. Grandparents are Dorothy Marten, Bob and Barb Ferguson, the late Elmer Marten, the late Gerald Liske, and also the late Larry and Laura Holmgaren and Wally and Janet Ulrich. Amy Printz served as the Matron of Honor while Katie Hemesath served as the Maid of Honor. Chelsea Liske and Emily Liske, sister-in-laws of the couple, along with Karen Bublitz and Chelsey Creedon, all served as bridesmaids. The flower girl was Eliza Liske, niece of the couple. Marcus Ling, served as best man, Kenton Oates and Ben Goforth served as groomsmen while Kurt, Kyle and Kraig Liske, brothers of the bride, were Men of Honor. Sawyer Liske, the couples newphew, was ringbearer. Personal attendant was Keely Waring and host and hostess were Mick and Kathy Snyder-Miyamoto. A duet was sung by Angela and Sarah Ulrich, cousins of the groom, while Kathy Snyder and
Kris Mitzman, friends of the couple, served as readers. The bride is a graduate of North Scott High School and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She is employed by PING Headquarters as a Supervisor. The groom graduated from O’Neal High School and Furman University in South Carolina. He is also employed by PING as a PGA Tour Technician and travels the PGA Tour with
pro golfers. The couple took a mini-moon vacation to Koehler, Wisconsin and will enjoy a honeymoon at a later date.