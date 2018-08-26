Raising chickens in suburban and even urban areas can be a source of not only eggs and meat, but a positive experience for the caregivers, especially children.
However, the Centers for Disease Control, or CDC, warns owners of backyard flocks to be especially vigilant about the possibility that chickens can pass some diseases to people.
Chickens and other species of poultry can harbor Salmonella bacteria on virtually all parts of their bodies without any outward signs of infection. Salmonella can inflict serious gastrointestinal illness in all ages, but those at most risk for significant disease are children less than five years of age, the elderly, those with weakened immune systems and women who are pregnant.
The CDC has suggested the following to minimize the risk of picking up this and other infections from flocks:
• Always wash your hands with soap and water right after handling live poultry. Supervise young children to make sure they are washing correctly and use hand sanitizer if necessary.
• Don’t let poultry in the house, don't eat or drink anything while in their environment and clean cages and other chicken materials outside only.
• Don’t snuggle or kiss poultry. Keep them away from your mouth or face.
• Children less than five years, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems shouldn’t handle live poultry at all.
• If just starting a flock, buy from a hatchery that participates in the United States' voluntary Salmonella Monitoring Program to minimize the risk that hatchlings are carrying Salmonella.
Raising chickens and other poultry can be a fun, educational experience and their eggs and meat produce good food. But make sure you check with your local cities before buying any of your own, do your homework to make sure you're educated in all aspects of poultry raising and stay safety-conscious.
