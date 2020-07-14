Bettendorf student working to raise funds in honor of late classmate Tyler Hurd

Bettendorf High School's Patrick Mooney, is working to honor his friend and fellow student, the late Tyler Hurd.

Mooney, an honor student at Bettendorf, has organized a T-shirt sale in memory of Hurd, who died June 24 in his sleep while camping with friends in his back yard. The group was celebrating Hurd's 17th birthday. All monies raised from the sale of the shirts will go to the Hurd family.

A short-sleeve T-shirt is $20, $22 for XXL; long -sleeve T-shirts cost $25, $27 for XXL. All shirts feature in block lettering: "In Memory of Tyler Hurd'' on the front and his baseball number "43'' on the back.

"Tyler was one of the kindest, most genuine people I have ever known and I will always remember him that way. It was truly amazing being able to see him grow and change from preschool to high school. Everyone who knew Tyler will dearly miss him,'' Mooney tweeted after learning of Hurd's passing.

Hurd, an honor student, attended Paul Norton Elementary and Bettendorf Middle. He just completed his sophomore year at Bettendorf High School. He ran cross country and track, was the founder of the BHS ping pong club, played BHS freshman baseball and was active in the St. Paul Lutheran Church youth group. He was a dedicated St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.

The online store to purchase T-shirts (https://classical-graphics.printavo.com/merch/hurd-memorial-apparel will close at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, July 19, according to an email sent by Mooney. If you have questions, email patrickmooney2022@gmail.com

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

