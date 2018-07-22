Q: Queen B has a sore on her upper lip that my veterinarian says is called a rodent ulcer. She checked Queen B for fleas and gave her a shot of cortisone. The sore went completely away for almost two months and then came back.
When we went back, the vet tested her for leukemia and sent us home with some cortisone pills that she said we might have to administer for several months.
The problem is that Queen B absolutely hates the pills. I don’t know if they taste terrible, but she gags and spit runs out of her mouth for 15 minutes if we are ever successful.
Can we just continue the injection or try a liquid or something? Pilling this cat seems almost as bad as having the sore in the first place.
A: Rodent ulcers are a type of inflammatory. or allergic, skin disease in cats called eosinophilic granuloma complex that can appear as several types of skin sores and in various locations on the body.
Most dermatologists believe they are caused by an allergic reaction to fleas or food, but many times we don’t know for sure. Your veterinarian has probably put Queen B on a flea/tick medication and perhaps a hypoallergenic diet already. If so, those treatments may solve the problem.
The steroid injection can last for several weeks and while it’s probably safe to repeat once, multiple injections could do long-term harm to your kitty. Switching to oral medications can minimize this danger but of course won’t solve the problem if you can’t get the pill down!
This is a common dilemma, unfortunately. Talk to your vet or vet technician about the best way to pill your friend. Many medications including steroids can be formulated into a flavor-infused liquid or even a topical gel if pilling is impossible. Good luck!
