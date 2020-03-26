'Each radio tells its own story': Davenport man restores antique radios with a modern twist

"It's quite collectible, and I picked it up as a barn find in rough shape. It's solid walnut and refinished beautifully in three different shades. That one might need to stay in my collection."

Immesoete lives in a historic home in Davenport, and he said his radios fit in well, there.

"I'm one of the people who believes old houses and objects retain a soul of their own, and it's our job to repair, restore, replace them rather than junk them and tear them down," he said. "Radios are just like old houses; they just don't make them like they used to anymore."

Restoring radios can be a little bittersweet, Immesoete said. "These all represented jobs, skills, and craftsmanship that employed many, many people, just like the farm equipment industry did in the Q-Cs," he said.

"I think about the people who made these originally as people, much like my grandparents or Dad: factory workers who were proud of what they made and relied on the plants for their families. I can't bring those things back, but hopefully, by making the radios usable again in a new and worldwide way, I at least honor them and they can smile down upon them."