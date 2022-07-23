1949 time capsule, Our Lady of the Prairie mass, retreats and family fun at PrairieFest

JULY 24

Back in time to 1949: The Tri-City Jewish Center will open their 1949 time capsule on Sunday, 12:30 p.m., at the original Tri-City Jewish Center, 1804 7th Ave., Rock Island, (Currently Word of Life Church.)

Please come share in this exciting moment in history of the TCJC. The Word of Life Church will join in the celebration. Refreshments will be served.

AUGUST 3

Mass on the Prairie: Fr. Drake Shafer, Aug. 3, from 10 to 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

Discovering Boundless Compassion: Lorene Knobbe and Jane Trasowech. Compassion can change a heart, change a life, change a world, Aug. 3 from 1 to 4 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $20. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

AUGUST 5-7

12 Step Centering Prayer Retreat: Paul Witmer and Dick Jensen. Learn and deepen your Centering Prayer practice on Friday, Aug. 5, 5 p.m. to Sunday, Aug. 7, 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $160 includes meals. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

SEPTEMBER 24

PrairieFest

Join for a day of music and family fun at PrairieFest. It's a new event for the whole family in the beautiful Iowa countryside on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2665 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Free admission.

Pack a picnic or enjoy Smokin’ Butt BBQ available for purchase. Take a stroll around the Prairie’s beautiful grounds including a labyrinth, gardens, The Cosmic Walk, nature pond, prairie fields, timber, trails and retreat center. With live music all day: Dwayne Hodges (10 of Soul) - gospel/spiritual; Wes Wells - Americana/folk; Angela Meyer - country western; Troy Troftgruben Band - folk/rock; Charlotte Blu (The Voice) - contemporary pop/soul; Levi Craft - classic/rock and Quarter Moon Tin Snips - Bluegrass. For questions 563-374-1092, theprairieretreat.org