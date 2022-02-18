A parishioner built a 33-feet tall crucifix for St. Patrick's Church in Albany

A larger-than-life crucifix graces the hillside at St. Patrick’s Church in Albany. The symbol is the art work of parishioner Jon Kavanaugh.

The project began some years ago when a locust tree on the church property was damaged from wind and it was determined the tree would have to come down, Kavanaugh said.

“The tree was close to 100 years old,” he said, explaining his idea for the cross tied in with the addition of a church parking lot that was being constructed at the time.

When we were doing the parking lot, we also talked about building a cross on the church grounds," he said, and I thought the wood from the tree would be perfect for the cross.”

“When you look at a cross, you think about what Jesus gave for all of humanity, for all of us,” he said.

The project included moving fill dirt to make room for the new parking lot and extending the hillside to the north of the church.

It was also necessary to move the naturally-formed limestone boulders on the property.

“We cleared about 3 ½ acres,” Kavanaugh said.

He moved the rocks out with a tractor and placed them at the base of the cross.

Kavanaugh hewed the beams for the cross, using hand-held tools.

“I did it on sight and it took me four or five days to hand hew out the beams,” he said. “That first summer I got the beams hewed, and then we ordered the corpus. It took a couple of years to get the cross ready for the corpus.”

The six-foot white resin corpus is a bright contrast to the dark wood beams.

In addition to Kavanaugh, members of the parish Knights of Columbus as well as family and friends gathered to help in raising the cross prior to Sept. 18, 2021, when Bishop David Malloy, of the Diocese of Rockford, celebrated Mass at St. Patrick’s Church and blessed the cross.

The cross towers approximately 24 feet in height and is visible from Highway 84.

The total dimensions of the cross and the beam are 33 feet-9 inches and Kavanaugh said that figures symbolizes the 33 years that Christ lived and the 9 inches is for the nine months he was carried in the womb.

He said he thought of those figures while working on the beams, “you have to take breaks when you are hewing that hard and that’s when I came up with the measurements.”

Kavanaugh and his wife, Sharon, live in Cordova, which is about seven miles from the church grounds. He also does ground maintenance for St. Patrick’s and is able to see people stop at the church and walk up the hillside to see the cross.

”It’s kind of neat to see people stop and go up there,” he said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0