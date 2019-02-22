The eight annual Art of Faith Juried Sacred Art Show and Sale is set for March 2-3 at Farrell Hall of St. Pius X Church, 2901 24th St., Rock Island.
The event is planned from 2-7 p.m. March 2 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 3. The event features 20 artists from Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, as well as music, food, activities and rosary making.
Paul Herrera will present a free calligraphy workshop at noon March 3.
March 2 musicians include Sharon Ade, Mark Kline, Chris Dunn, Lydia Olson, Ashley Gochee and Clare Nonnennmann.
Artists include Sharon Ade, Moline; Don and Lynn Barry, Bettendorf; Dennis Carlson, Rock Island; Judith Costello, Davenport; Brenda DeLathouwer, Rock Island; Jordan Emerick, Rock Island; Penny Ensley, Kewanee; Kee Fryxell, Davenport; Alba Goebel, Chillicothe; Mary Ann Hansen, Rock Island; Paul Herrera, Milan; Dennis Hurd, Bettendorf; John Jackson, Mackinaw; Christi Jentz, Milwaukee; Fr. William Kneemiller, Davenport; Joyce Matten, Geneseo; Mindy, Andy, Lydia, Luke, Tina and Ruth Olson, Moline; Jerome Quigley, Bloomfield, Indiana; Jill Rodts, Milan; Kathryn Weets, Lost Nation, Iowa.
For more details, visit visionillustration.com.