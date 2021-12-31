 Skip to main content
BELIEFS BRIEFS
Epiphany celebration

Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church will host an Epiphany Celebration or Twelfth Night Party on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 4200 12th St., Rock Island. The event features vespers, Epiphany themed worship, a feast including crown pork, and a variety of king cakes, and entertainment with Mystery Play, Mummers Play and Rapper Sword Dance.

The cost for the feast is a suggested donation of $15. Reservations are required by Friday. Email gloriadeipresbyter@att.net, call 309-788-8986 or visit their Facebook page.

Vespers and the party are free and no reservations are needed.

All profits will go to World Relief and Emergency Shelter operated by Humility Homes and Services Inc. to support the displaced persons.

Parish Mission

Mary Our Lady of Peace in Orion and St. Maria Goretti, Coal Valley will have a Parish Mission titled "Rediscovering the Warmth of God's Love."

The Parish Mission begins on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m. and concludes on Thursday. The five evenings of prayer, singing and reflections features preaching of the Rev. Pete Schavitz, S.Ss.R, a Redemptorist priest from Liguori, Missouri.

There will be snacks, drinks, and fellowship each evening after the service. Baby-sitting and transportation are available.

Contact the parish office at 309-581-2923 or Mary Our Lady of Peace Facebook page for more information.

