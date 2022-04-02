BELIEFS: Weekly Sip n' Chat, ham ball supper, church retreat and Stations of the Cross

April 7

Albany United Methodist Church, 502 First St., has started a new community outreach – a weekly Sip n’ Chat. Coffee and conversation outreach starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 7. Coffee and pastries will be served.

April 7

A Ham Ball Supper will be from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, April 7, at Church of the Cross, 22621 Rte 2 & 92, Port Byron. Ham balls, creamy herb mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, roll, dessert and drink are on the menur. Adults, $11; kids 10 & under, $6. Carry outs and preorder to pick-up at the door are available. Also for sale are frozen containers of chicken casseroles, spaghetti casseroles, ham balls (6) or cheese potatoes at $7 each. For more information, call Diana at 309-235-4623.

April 12

Spring Wildflower and Bird Walk in the Prairie Woods: Kurt Kreiter and Sr. Margaret Kruse will host a walk through the woodlands from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Bring binoculars to observe local bird species and migratory species that can be seen this time of year. Fee: $25 includes meal. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

April 15

Stations of the Cross: Friday, April 15, 2-3:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Using the book, “The People of the Way of the Cross” by Marci Alborghetti, local “actors” tell the story of Jesus' final hours. Free will offering. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

