Beyoncé Mass to conduct worship service at Augustana College

A Christian worship service utilizing Beyoncé's music to celebrate and cultivate conversation about Black women is headed to Augustana during Holy Week.

Beyoncé Mass will conduct a worship service at Augustana College 7 p.m. April 13 in Centennial Hall. The service is free and open to the public, and tickets are available online.

Reverend Yolanda Norton created Beyoncé Mass in 2018, getting its start as a class assignment in Norton's course, "Beyoncé and the Hebrew Bible." Norton said she wanted students to have some practice centering Black women as they worked on interpreting the Bible, so she asked them to create a service using Beyoncé's songs to tell Black women's stories.

After a public service that evolved from the assignment went viral, Norton started receiving inquiries about conducting the mass in other places. Now she travels with a team, one of which was in the original Beyoncé Mass as a student, conducting services around the U.S. and beyond.

Each service Norton and the rest of Beyoncé Mass conduct is different and can touch on a variety of subjects, from justice to peace to embodiment, connecting them to Black women and spirituality.

"What we're going to talk about at Augustana is what it means for Black woman to be hyper-visible and erased at the same time," Norton said.

Norton will also tie in the fact that the service is on Holy Wednesday, sometimes known as Spy Wednesday, when Judas was convinced to betray Jesus.

The service will also feature vignettes from Augustana College students, staff and faculty, who Norton spoke with on a recent visit to campus. The conversations they had were very fluid, Norton said, and helped her write a service that has local context, which the community can better connect with.

"It's hard for me to think about designing a worship service that speaks to a community, that speaks alongside of a community, if you haven't met the people in the community — if you haven't walked a day in that life," Norton said.

While each service Norton conducts might touch on different topics, the driving force behind them is to discuss the ways God's work can be found in Black women's lives. Holy Week and what Norton heard from the Augustana community have somewhat shaped the service, and she is ready to see how those who attend respond to it.

"We've just seen so many different ways that people have come together in this worship service," Norton said. "So we come into every space with some kind of anticipation."

