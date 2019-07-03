{{featured_button_text}}

Blessing Closet: 9 a.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 2651 Telegraph Road, Davenport. Free clothing for anyone in need. Use rear entrance door Number 1. The ministry normally is open Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Volunteers and men's clothing needed. For more information, call 563-639-8853. Free.

