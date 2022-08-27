Bluegrass Gospel and Our Lady of the Prairie Retreats

SEPTEMBER 7
Bluegrass Gospel Concert: Grace Community Church of the Nazarene will be the site of a Bluegrass Gospel Concert starting 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 7, Grace Community Church, 507 1st St., Colona. Featured performers will be Bluegrass Express. There is no charge for this event and the public is invited to attend. A free will offering will be collected. Bluegrass Express was formed in 1980 by the father-son team of Gary and Greg Underwood and has performed extensively ever since, from Michigan to Mississippi and all points in between. A live performance is certain to delight audiences of all ages. Collectively, they have over a dozen studio recordings to their credit. The recent all gospel recording project “Answer to my Prayer” received critical acclaim throughout bluegrass and gospel circles and beyond.
Mass on the Prairie: Sept. 7, 10-11 a.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. No registration required. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.
SEPTEMBER 8
Sourdough 101: Learn the art of baking sourdough bread with Angel Lyle, Sept. 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $35 includes lunch. To register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.
SEPTEMBER 9
“Called to be Creative,” Mary Potter Kenyon: Meet the Author: Reignite your creativity. Attendees will enjoy a day of jumpstart activities guaranteed to get your creative juices flowing, reflective writing exercises and a Spiritual Vision Board activity that helps you envision a more fulfilling life. Retreat will be held Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $43 includes lunch and art supplies. To register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.