BRIEFS: Sacred Heart, Holy Cross Lutheran, Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat
Holy Cross Lutheran rummage, bake sales

Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4107 21st Ave., Moline, will host a large rummage sale and bake sale from 4 to 7 p.m on Thursday, Oct. 7, and from 9 to 2 p.m Friday, Oct. 8. Preparing for the event are from left, Barb Kraft, Jan Tutskey and Karen Broberg, of Lutheran Women's Missionary League.

 CONTRIBUTED

Sacred Heart to honor first responders

Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rock Island will honor Quad-Cities first responders during Mass Sunday at 9 a.m..

The "Blue Mass" will include a a special blessing, Knights of Columbus Honor Guard, blessed St. Michael medals.

Catholic Care Packs, which is a ministry developed by Tim Ott that distributes backpacks filled with essentials to homeless people, will also be blessed. 

At the church's entrance a flag will be flown between the extended ladders of fire trucks from the Rock Island and Moline fire departments.

Visit Little Open House on The Prairie

Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat in Wheatland, Iowa, will host a Little Open House on The Prairie on Oct. 3.

The event, from 1 to 5 p.m. includes a tour of the Sunrise Shop, wildflower seed gift bags, walking and golf cart tours, a treasure hunt with prizes, and music from The Barley House Band.

To register, email olpretreat@gmail.com, call 563-336-8414, or visit www.theprairieretreat.org. For online retreats, an email will be sent with a Zoom link.

Upcoming activities

  • Mass in honor of St. Francis and All Creation:Oct. 6, 10 a.m.; led by Father Jim Vrba.
  • Bread Making: No Fear, No Fail Yeast Bread:Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; led by Deb Monroe; fee, $30 includes ingredients, lunch.
  • Introduction to Honeybees Class:Oct. 13, 4-6 p.m.; led by Robert Roe; fee, $20; class size limited.
  • The Choices We Make:Oct. 15, 7-8 p.m.; featuring Paula D'Arcy via Zoom; online, fee, $20. In-person, fee, $80, includes wine and discussion after presentation; an overnight stay and breakfast.
  • How to Find Spirituality in Your Run: Oct. 30, 7-9 a.m.; poems, passages about running read before sunrise run/jog/walk; led by Kent Ferris; refreshments after; fee, goodwill offering to benefit Project Renewal.

The retreat, owned by the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in Davenport, was founded in the early 1990s, with its first focus on adult faith formation.

