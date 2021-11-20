Broadway Church to hold free lunch, clothing giveaway

Broadway Church at 710 23rd St. in Rock Island will host a both a free lunch and a clothing giveaway Saturday, Nov. 27 from noon and 1:30 p.m.
The lunch menu includes scalloped potatoes and ham, green beans, a roll and a dessert. Delivery is available in Rock Island. Please call and RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 24, 309-786-2631 or 309-644-1176.
The giveaway includes clothing for men, women, children and babies; blankets and sheets; some curtains; and books, shoes and household items.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!