 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Broadway Church to hold free lunch, clothing giveaway
0 Comments

Broadway Church to hold free lunch, clothing giveaway

  • 0

Broadway Church at 710 23rd St. in Rock Island will host a both a free lunch and a clothing giveaway Saturday, Nov. 27 from noon and 1:30 p.m.

The lunch menu includes scalloped potatoes and ham, green beans, a roll and a dessert. Delivery is available in Rock Island. Please call and RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 24, 309-786-2631 or 309-644-1176.

The giveaway includes clothing for men, women, children and babies; blankets and sheets; some curtains; and books, shoes and household items.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Grocery store shelves impacted by supply chain

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News