Saturday, Jan. 26
Blessing Closet: Saturdays, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, 9-11 a.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 30, 6-7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 2651 Telegraph Road, Davenport. Free clothing for anyone in need. Use rear entrance door Number 1. The ministry normally is open Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Volunteers and men's and women’s winter clothing needed. For more information, call 563-639-8853. Free.
Soup for the Soul: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hillsdale United Methodist Church, 124 Butzer St., Hillsdale. Featuring ham and bean, chicken noodle, vegetable and corn and potato chowder as well as cornbread, rolls, crackers, beverages and homemade baked goods until 6 p.m. or sold out. Carry-out available. Sold in pints and quarts for carry-out and a la carte for dine-in.
Pleyel Piano Gala Recital: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Boulevard, Bettendorf. Sponsored by the Federated Music Teachers Association of the Quad-Cities this recital will feature music by Bach, Chopin, Debussy and Mozart performed by local and regional pianists on a 115-year-old double grand piano, thought to be the only one in playable condition in the Western Hemisphere. Following the recital there will be a reception. Free.
Sunday, Jan. 27
Annual Women's Day Program: 3 p.m., Community of Christ Church, 4221 N. Brady St., Davenport. The Women's Ministry of Higher Heights Missionary Baptist Church will host this annual event featuring guest speaker, Sis. Michelle Morgan of Temple Baptist Church in Davenport speaking on the theme, "Phenomenal Women Moving Forward in Christ." Participants are asked to wear white with accessories according to their church's colors. For more information, call 309-781-1538. Free.
Monday, Jan. 28
Hard to be Healthy: 6-7 p.m., Java Lab Cafe, 3210 41st St., Moline. Part of the Lifetree Café series featuring a gathering to hear inspiring stories and engage in conversation on a different topic every week. This week will feature TB from Biggest Loser weighing in. Free.
Friday, Feb. 1
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 2900 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Calvary Lutheran Church will host the trivia night as part of the church's 100th anniversary celebration. The event will be led by Mister Trivia and include tables of up to 10 players, a silent auction and more. Participants may bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages which also will be available for purchase. Money raised will benefit a love gift to go toward the establishment of a mission church in Genoa, Ill. For more information or to reserve a table, call or text 309-236-1726 e-mail levesque5562@att.net. $100 per table includes doublers and mulligans.
Saturday, Feb. 2
6th annual Have a Heart For the Homeless Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Jumer's Casino, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. Christian Care and Humility Homes and Services will co-host this fundraiser to help provide support for both homeless shelters. There also will be stats and stories about homelessness in the Quad-Cities with Linda Cook of the Quad-City Times as the featured speaker and entertainment provided by the Quad-City Ukulele Club. $230 table of eight, $30 per person.
Sunday, Feb. 3
Adult Forum Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities: 9-9:50 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. This adult forum will feature a showing of the film, "I Am Not Your Negro," written by James Baldwin and directed by Raoul Peck. The film is a posthumous collaboration between author and director, using Baldwin's notes and letters about the lives and deaths of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. The first half of the film will be shown on Sunday, Feb. 3 and the last half on Sunday, Feb. 10. Free.