Church briefs

TODAY

Free clothing giveaway and free lunch

Broadway Outreach Center, 710-23rd Street, Rock Island will be hosting a free clothing giveaway today between noon and 1:30 p.m. With many generous donations there are men's, women's, girls, boys and baby clothes and a few blankets, sheets, books, a lots of shoes, sewing machines and some household items. Broadway is also serving a free lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m., serving taco salad, refried beans and churros. If you have any questions, please feel free to call 309-644-1176.

JUNE 26

Celebrating 150 years

Hamlet Perryton Presbyterian Church is celebrating 150 years on Sunday with 10:30 a.m. service and following an anniversary celebration from noon to 2 p.m., 1848 170th Ave., Reynolds.

JULY 13

Yoga: Bobbi Kelley, 1 to 2:15 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Join this gentle, slow flow class! Fee: $15. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

The Time is Now!: Jodie Toohey, 6 to 8 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Beginning writers’ workshop. Fee: $20. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

REV. STACIE FIDLAR

The Rev. Stacie Fidlar, of Rock Island, was elected June 18 to serve a six-year term as bishop of the Northern Illinois Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). The election took place during the synod assembly which met online on June 5 and 12 and then in person at Augustana College in Rock Island on June 17-18.

The bishop-elect has served as pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rock Island since 1999 and served as pastor of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Seneca, Ill. from 1995-1999 and as interim pastor of St. James Lutheran Church in Forreston, Ill. in 1995.

Fidlar earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Religion with Asian Studies concentration from Augustana College in Rock Island in 1991 and her Master of Divinity degree from Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago in 1995. She completed the Shalem Institute Group Leaders Program in 2002 and participates in ongoing continuing education with foci on leadership, spirituality, and foundation management.

Fidlar will take office on September 1, and her installation is scheduled for October 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rockford, Ill. Presiding Bishop Elizabeth Eaton will officiate the installation.

Retiring Bishop Jeffrey Clements has served as bishop of the Northern Illinois Synod since 2012.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0