CHURCH GATHERINGS

Pork chop dinner

When: 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, July 24

Where: First Presbyterian Church of Coal Valley, 2431 1st St. The price for $9 for adults and $4 for children 5-12 years old.

A pork chop sandwich, hot dogs, potato salad, applesauce, baked beans, dessert and beverage are vailable for dinner.

Carryout is available.

For more information, call 309-799-3511

Ice cream social

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 15

Where: Church of the Cross, 22621 Illinois 2 & 92, Port Byron

Ice cream by the scoop or quart, barbecue, baked beans, potato salad, chips, and desserts are available, individually priced.

Carry-out is available.

For more information, call Diana O'Hara at 309-235-4623.

Safety guidelines from the Center for Disease Control will be followed.

