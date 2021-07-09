CHURCH GATHERINGS

Pork chop dinner
When: 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, July 24
Where: First Presbyterian Church of Coal Valley, 2431 1st St. The price for $9 for adults and $4 for children 5-12 years old.
A pork chop sandwich, hot dogs, potato salad, applesauce, baked beans, dessert and beverage are vailable for dinner.
Carryout is available.
For more information, call 309-799-3511
Ice cream social
When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 15
Where: Church of the Cross, 22621 Illinois 2 & 92, Port Byron
Ice cream by the scoop or quart, barbecue, baked beans, potato salad, chips, and desserts are available, individually priced.
Carry-out is available.
For more information, call Diana O'Hara at 309-235-4623.
Safety guidelines from the Center for Disease Control will be followed.