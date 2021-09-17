Church meals at Broadway Church and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

RI's Broadway Church to host free lunch Sept. 25
Broadway Church at 710 23rd St., Rock Island, will host a free lunch Sept. 25 from noon to 1:30 p.m. and serve breakfast casserole, a biscuit and fresh fruit. Delivery is available in the city of Rock Island. Call to RSVP by Friday, Sept. 24, 309-786-2631. If the voicemail does not work, call 309-644-1176.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church to host full turkey dinner
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Silvis will offer a full turkey dinner "curbside," with pie on Nov. 6 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at 800 17th St. Facemasks and social distancing are required. The cost for the meal is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12. RSVP by Oct. 23 by calling Prudy at 309-792-3867, ext. 5, or by mail. Throughout October 90-plus raffle baskets will be on display with the drawing on Oct. 30. Raffle tickets are $1 each, six for $5, or an arm's length for $20. You don't need to be present to win. For more information about the raffles, call Adeline Harvey at 792-9207 or Rosemary Vittori at 737-8002.