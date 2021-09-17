 Skip to main content
Church meals at Broadway Church and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Church meals at Broadway Church and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

RI's Broadway Church to host free lunch Sept. 25

Broadway Church at 710 23rd St., Rock Island, will host a free lunch Sept. 25 from noon to 1:30 p.m. and serve breakfast casserole, a biscuit and fresh fruit. Delivery is available in the city of Rock Island. Call to RSVP by Friday, Sept. 24, 309-786-2631. If the voicemail does not work, call 309-644-1176.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church to host full turkey dinner

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Silvis will offer a full turkey dinner "curbside," with pie on Nov. 6 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at 800 17th St. Facemasks and social distancing are required. The cost for the meal is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12. RSVP by Oct. 23 by calling Prudy at 309-792-3867, ext. 5, or by mail. Throughout October 90-plus raffle baskets will be on display with the drawing on Oct. 30. Raffle tickets are $1 each, six for $5, or an arm's length for $20. You don't need to be present to win. For more information about the raffles, call Adeline Harvey at 792-9207 or Rosemary Vittori at 737-8002.

