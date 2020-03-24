Churches adapt to online services

The story is similar in a wide variety of churches, no matter what the religion.
For the time being, things are canceled. And you can check your church online to see if you can follow something there.
And whether it’s Easter in Christianity (April 12) or Ramadan in Islam (April 23-May 23), or Passover in Judaism (April 8-16), it’s a very important time in all the religions and their churches.
Yet, "basically, everything is cancelled, the main activities that we have, the five daily prayers, the Friday prayers, Sunday school, evening school,” said Imam Bachir, the religious leader of the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities, at 34th Avenue and 60th Street in Moline. “All activities are shut down.”
The Catholic Church’s Holy Week is April 6-12. The Bishop of Peoria announced Monday that suspension of public worship services will continue through Easter, meaning no actual Holy Week public services or Easter services. Some churches are holding Sunday Mass online. A person should check their church online to find out when and if they are.
Some churches are streaming services online.
“We just started doing something online, some talks, and we are discussing if we can do the Friday prayer online,” Bachir said.
Besides Icqconline.org, his church can also be found on Facebook, by searching for Islamic Center of the Quad Cities.
The church has more than 400 adult members. But thousands attend around the time of Ramadan.
“The (mosque) will be full every night,” Bachir said. “That is worldwide basically. April 23 is less than a month now. But if this situation continues, what’s happening is that if we have Ramadan, they won’t be able to be connected then.
“We are really concerned because we have people, especially when we pray here we have people, we stick to each other, you know,” Bachir said of the proximity of people. “When we do the formality of the prayer, you sit on the ground and you touch with your head on the carpet, your feet, your head, it could cause or harvest (the coronavirus) if somebody is sick or infected by the virus. They move from place to place.”
The Tri- City Jewish Center in Rock Island has 114 members, including both individuals and families. It currently does not have a rabbi, said office administrator, Beth Patton.
“We are closing down through April 17,” she said Tuesday. “And then we will decide where we go from there.”
Without a rabbi, it is offering services through a rabbi in Iowa City, who can be reached at rebeccarafi@googleemail.com
“She asked the congregation get in touch with her and then she sends an invitation,” Patton said. “I guess it’s through Zoom.”
Patton knows online worship is not without its own set of challenges, but she believes the congregation understands.
“Of course they are not happy about it because they are very religious,” she said. “But they are understanding and I think they do like the idea of being able to touch base with one another online.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.