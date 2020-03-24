Churches adapt to online services

The church has more than 400 adult members. But thousands attend around the time of Ramadan.

“The (mosque) will be full every night,” Bachir said. “That is worldwide basically. April 23 is less than a month now. But if this situation continues, what’s happening is that if we have Ramadan, they won’t be able to be connected then.

“We are really concerned because we have people, especially when we pray here we have people, we stick to each other, you know,” Bachir said of the proximity of people. “When we do the formality of the prayer, you sit on the ground and you touch with your head on the carpet, your feet, your head, it could cause or harvest (the coronavirus) if somebody is sick or infected by the virus. They move from place to place.”

The Tri- City Jewish Center in Rock Island has 114 members, including both individuals and families. It currently does not have a rabbi, said office administrator, Beth Patton.

“We are closing down through April 17,” she said Tuesday. “And then we will decide where we go from there.”

Without a rabbi, it is offering services through a rabbi in Iowa City, who can be reached at rebeccarafi@googleemail.com