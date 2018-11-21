Try 3 months for $3

Churches United has received a $15,000 grant award from the Regional Development Authority.

The money will be used to help provide temporary shelter and a safe environment for homeless women and children at Winnie's Place, the only emergency shelter in the Illinois Quad-Cities for survivors of domestic violence.

Funds will support programs and staff who advise and guide clients through job-seeking and placement, budgeting, self-care and long-term life skills improvement.

In its 57th year, Churches United hunger and shelter ministries serve those in need in the Quad-City area. Its 135-plus member churches represent more than 50,000 people in the Quad-City Area.

For more information about Churches United, go to www.cuqca.org or call 563-332-5002.

