Churches United has received a $15,000 grant award from the Regional Development Authority.
The money will be used to help provide temporary shelter and a safe environment for homeless women and children at Winnie's Place, the only emergency shelter in the Illinois Quad-Cities for survivors of domestic violence.
Funds will support programs and staff who advise and guide clients through job-seeking and placement, budgeting, self-care and long-term life skills improvement.
In its 57th year, Churches United hunger and shelter ministries serve those in need in the Quad-City area. Its 135-plus member churches represent more than 50,000 people in the Quad-City Area.
