Churches United of the Quad City Area will once again partner with local businesses and churches for Thanksgiving in July, a statewide, nonperishable food and essential items drive. Churches United competes with other food-collection agencies in Iowa to see who can collect the most goods for their community.

All donations collected by Churches United will stay in the Quad-Cities area and go directly to the 23 food pantries, the hot meal site and Winnie’s Transitional Housing. Donations will be collected throughout the month of July.

Thanksgiving in July is a major campaign to help restock pantries and support other ministries at a time of the year when people don’t usually think about food drives.

Currently, the demand for food assistance is high and growing. Churches United maintains a strong relationship with River Bend Food Bank and is in the process of reopening its meal site in East Moline at Mount Zion Baptist Church, to serve meals on the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities. Its food rescue program, which has been prospering for five years, collects quality food from retail businesses and restaurants and distributes the food to the pantries. Food deserts in the area have been identified, and work is being done to close those gaps.

Collection boxes will be located at partner businesses throughout the community. Many member churches will also have special drives, and some even have mini competitions with each other.

Items that may be dropped off in collection boxes are nonperishable, non-expired food items, like cereal, canned fruit, vegetables, meat (tuna, chicken, Spam), peanut butter, rice, pasta/pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, juice boxes, boxed meals and soups. Also accepted are essential, non-food items such as disinfecting spray, cleaning wipes, laundry detergent, aluminum foil, batteries, postage stamps and bus passes.

Monetary donations are appreciated. Donations may be made online at //www.cuqca.org/donate.php. Also accept cash and checks.

Churches United of the Quad City Area is celebrating its 62nd anniversary. The mission is to bring together an ecumenical coalition of Quad-City area churches to help feed the hungry, offer emergency assistance to those in crisis and provide a transitional housing program for women and children who are victims of domestic violence or human trafficking. One hundred forty-three member churches are represented by Churches United.

To learn more about Thanksgiving in July, contact Betsy Vanausdeln, associate director, 563-332-5002 or by email at: bvanausdeln@cuqca.org