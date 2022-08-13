Compassion retreat, butterfly gardening, candlelight vigil, writing workshop

AUGUST 20

Compassion retreat

Grace Lutheran Church of Davenport, is having a compassion retreat to explore a kinder way to live and engage with others.

The pandemic, political divisions, climate change and other world events have notched up our feelings of fear, judgment and distrust to an almost fever pitch. What are the essential actions needed for individuals and communities to live with compassionate hearts? How did Christ model a life of compassion?

These are questions to be explored when the Spiritual Growth Mission at Grace Lutheran Church presents “Living Compassion for the Sake of the World,” a free retreat, featuring Pastor Elaine K. Olson, from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Pat Bell Hall at the church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport.

To register for this free retreat, go online to bit.ly/Aug20Retreat or call the Grace Lutheran Church office at 563-322-0769.

Butterfly gardening

Butterfly Gardening in Iowa: Support a healthy butterfly population right in your yard! Ray Wolf's presentation will cover gardening practices including annual and perennial plant selections that support a healthy butterfly population right in your yard on August 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Examples from the Prairie Retreat grounds will be used so you can see how these plants would work in your yard. Fee: $35 includes lunch. To register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

AUGUST 21

Candlelight vigil

There will be a candlelight vigil to pray for and remember the missing and exploited people (especially those from the surrounding area) on August 21 at 6:30 p.m. Family and friends of those that have gone missing, please feel welcome to attend. The vigil will be held at the First Baptist Church, 167 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline. Trudy Appleby's vigils have been held in the past. The church is located in a strip mall near Jewel Osco.

AUGUST 24

Beginning writers' workshop

The Time is Now! Beginning Writing Workshop with Jodie Toohey, August 24, 6 to 8 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $20. To register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.