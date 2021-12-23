Congregation of the Humility of Mary elects new leaders

Davenport’s Congregation of the Humility of Mary (CHM) elected its leadership team for 2022-2026.

Newly elected officers and members of the leadership team are sisters Johanna Rickl, president; Marcia Eckerman, vice president; and cabinet members Mary Bea Snyder, Lynn Mousel and Mary Ann Vogel.

“We’re on a wild adventure," Rickl said, reflecting on the leadership’s focus for the next four years. "On the one hand there is apprehension about real danger, yet at the same time there is excitement and curiosity about unknown surprises around the corner."

Rickl served a term as CHM vice president until the end of June 2012 and was then elected president and served through June 2017. She is the current vice president.

Eckerman has worked at Marycrest College in Davenport, St. Joseph Health Rehab Center, Ottumwa Regional Health Center, AIDs Project Quad Cities and the Congregation of the Humility of Mary. She also served as assistant for Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, near Wheatland, Iowa.

Snyder was a service coordinator at John Lewis Community Services and center director at Humility of Mary Center.