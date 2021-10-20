Course explores how to respond to rising antisemitism

Rabbi Shneur Cadaner and Chabad of the Quad Cities will present "Outsmarting Antisemitism" on Tuesdays, Nov. 2-30, at Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
The Jewish Learning Institute course will examine antisemitism's perseverance, "explanations" used in defense, antagonism of Israel, and how to confront it.
“It is no longer enough just to be opposed to antisemitism. We all have to be knowledgeable about its history and current manifestations if we are to be equipped to combat its spread. That is why this course matters,” Cary Nelson, past president of the American Association of University Professors, said.
“What distinguishes the present moment is the rise of antisemitism simultaneously on all fronts,” said Natan Sharansky, former refusenik and chairman at the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy.
The course is for all levels of knowledge and of no particular religion. For more information or to register. call 563-355-1065 or visit www.myJLI.com.