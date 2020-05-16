Davenport church restores courtyard

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the sanctuary of Davenport's Immanuel Lutheran Church opened in 1973, the church building had a welcoming entrance facing Rockingham Road with a concrete planter and a large white cross.

Some years later it was decided the church's preschool should have a place where kids could play, so the wide sidewalk leading to the front doors as well as the planter and cross were removed, and a play structure installed. For safety, a white fence was installed across the front.

People coming to services parked in the back and came in the back door. Although the fence was needed, its visual message was "stay out," church member Buckelew said.

Last summer the congregational consensus was "we needed a more welcoming facade," Buckelew said. She was appointed head of a committee along with three other women to come up with a plan.

They decided to recreate the original look, and the historic restoration project is now just about finished. The play structures and fence were removed by two parish members who have access to construction equipment, and Kelly Designs in Concrete, Davenport, earlier this month poured a concrete sidewalk and planter.

The work was done according to the original blueprints of Parish & Richardson Architects, Davenport, that were found in a storage room.