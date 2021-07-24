Davenport diocese to review new Latin Mass law

The Diocese of Davenport will review the new restrictions for celebrating the Latin Mass after the announcement from Pope Francis on July 16.

The diocese said it will consider how the changes will affect traditionalists.

In the Diocese of Davenport, the Extraordinary Form of the Mass is celebrated at Holy Family Church in Davenport and St. Patrick Church in Iowa City.

The new law requires individual bishops to approve celebrations of the old Mass, and newly ordained priests must receive explicit permission to celebrate it from their bishops, in consultation with the Vatican.

Bishops must also determine if the current groups of faithful attached to the old Mass accept Vatican II, which allowed for Mass to be celebrated in the vernacular rather than Latin. These groups cannot use regular churches; instead, bishops must find alternate locations for them without creating new parishes.

-- Staff, Associated Press

