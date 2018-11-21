The Dick Fallow Endowment for Social Justice has announced that its annual grant awards will go to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities and the Teamsters Community Action Network.
The grants will be presented Thursday, Dec. 6, at the Progressive Action for Common Good holiday party in the Community Room at Cobblestone Place, 1212 W. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
The Sanctuary Congregation will use the grant to hold events to educate the public about immigration policy and the Sanctuary Movement.
The network will use the funds to establish a network that distributes locally grown organic food to people in eastern Iowa who are food insecure.
The endowment was established in 2013 to carry on the life work of Richard E. Fallow. Each year the endowment will issue grants to organizations that fulfill his mission of labor/economic justice, environmental/sustainability and democracy/human rights
The endowment is administered by the Quad-Cities Community Foundation and invested in environmentally and socially responsible funds.
For more information or to donate, go to qcprogressiveaction.org