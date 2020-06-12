Diocese of Davenport to resume Mass on Monday, June 22

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Diocese of Davenport plans to resume Mass on Monday, June 22, with restrictions.

In a news release, Bishop Thomas Zinkula said the diocese will resume Mass in stages, and will continue to monitor Iowa Department of Public Health data and adjust as needed.

Zinkula said everyone must wear a face covering during Mass. Seating initially will be limited to every third pew, with households seated horizontally 6 feet apart.

Distances also will be maintained during the Communion procession and after Mass.

Singing will be omitted for now.

Zinkula said parishoners at greater risk of infection should stay home, and "Throughout this pandemic, all Catholics in the Diocese of Davenport are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass," he said.

"Please continue to pray for each other, especially for those most affected by this pandemic," he said. "We have weathered hardships in the past, and we will endure the present challenges if we help one another and maintain our focus on Christ."

For more information, visit davenportdiocese.org/flu