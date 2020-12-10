East Moline church to offer drive-through Christmas events

EAST MOLINE – The idea of a “drive-through” Christmas came through prayer to the Rev. Joye Perry, associate pastor at Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline.

She had grown weary of hearing the phrase “it is what it is,” in the midst of the current pandemic and Perry said, “I refuse to stay in that frame of mind. I don’t think God calls us to ‘stay put’ and ‘stay in.' He calls us to continue to reach out, but in different ways, new ways, creative ways, and safe ways.”

When she began to pray and think about what would be a fun, safe way to share the love and hope of the Christmas season with the QC community, the idea of a “drive-through” Christmas began to take shape.

“This year, we want to reach out in a new and different way to the kiddos and their families in our community with a time of Christmas lights and Christmas fun,” Perry said.

The drive-through Christmas display will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. each night from Saturday, Dec. 19, through Wednesday, Dec. 23, on the church property at 3801 7th St., East Moline.