CAMBRIDGE — Area residents are invited to dinner at Cambridge Lutheran Church.
The free dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, in the Fellowship Hall of the church at 319 West Court St. Winter hours for the dinners, from October through May, are from noon to 1 p.m.
The meal on July 7 is one of the 11 First Sunday Dinners, held on the first Sunday of each month, with the exception of December.
Dea Conrad-Curry and Johnna Olson came up with the First Sunday Dinner idea as an outreach to the community. ”We were looking for a mission outreach beyond Sunday morning,” she said.
When the dinners started in January of 2017, 35 people attended, and Conrad-Curry said the majority of them were from the Cambridge Lutheran church.
“We have had up to 135 people at a dinner,” she said. “Now, we average between 125 people each month, and 25 to 30 of those meals are carryout and delivery.”
Information about carryout and delivery is available at the church office, 309-937-5798.
“Anyone who would like to join us for dinner is welcome,” Conrad-Curry said. “We want this meal to be a social outreach and fellowship time, regardless of anyone’s faith or other affiliation and for those who may not attend any church.”
In addition to Conrad-Curry, other members of the First Sunday Dinner committee are Olson, Emily Galle, Kerry Spivey, Stacy Markey and Anna Casteel. There also are many volunteers who help to make the meal happen.
“Additional volunteers are always needed and welcome, Conrad-Curry said.
Dr. Randy Mullin, who is serving as interim pastor at the Cambridge church, said, “It is no secret that small rural parishes have challenges, but instead of closing in on ourselves, we have chosen to reach out into the community.”
The group sets up for the meal on Saturday and arrives at church early Sunday mornings to prepare the food.
“We always have a meat, vegetable, potato and dessert,” Conrad-Curry said. “Our meals are similar to what would be on a holiday dinner menu. Tomorrow’s meal features chicken salad or tuna salad on a croissant, a variety of cold salads and Texas Sheet Cake.”
Desserts are donated, but the remainder of the items for the meals are purchased.
“We would love it if anyone who is interested would like to join us on Sunday mornings to help in preparing the food,” Conrad-Curry said.
When the group started the First Sunday Dinners, they purchased food items with money in an account that was designated for community outreach.
She said the average cost of each First Sunday Dinner was $200, and she added: “We have really delicious food, and we feel we are doing something beneficial for the community. We enjoy providing the meals, and we hope to be able to continue.”
“Our goal is reaching out to not only the people in our congregation but to all people in the community,” she said. “All of us on the committee feel very blessed to have the opportunity to do what we are doing with the First Sunday Dinners.”
Committee member Emily Galle cited scripture from John 21:15 that reads, “When they had finished eating, Jesus said to Simon Peter, ‘Simon son of John, do you love me more than these?’ ‘Yes, Lord,’ he said, ‘you know that I love you.’ Jesus said, ‘Feed my lambs’.”