Experience the Iowa State University Bells in Davenport, Mass on the Prairie and Discovering Boundless Compassion retreat

JUNE 19

Experience the Bells of Iowa State in Davenport

The Iowa State University model carillon will make its first off-campus concert appearance at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St, Davenport, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

This event will include a 30-minute concert that features Tin-Shi Tam, Charles T. & Ivadelle Cobb Cownie Professor of Music and university carillonneur and Jeff Johnson, ISU Alumni Association Lora and Russ Talbot Endowed President and CEO.

The Bells of Iowa State is a 1:5 scale replica of the campanile on Iowa State University’s campus and is a 27-bell carillon that is accessible, functional, and portable. It will be used at university events and outreach programs.

Following the concert, attendees can learn more about the instrument.

Weather pending, the event will take place on the north lawn of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs/blankets, snacks, and water. Light refreshments will be served. There is no cost to attend and all are welcome. For more information, visit www.isualum.org/BellsOfIowaStateQuadCities

JULY 6

Mass on the Prairie: Fr. Steve Ebel, 10 to 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

Discovering Boundless Compassion: Lorene Knobbe and Jane Trasowech, 1 to 4 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Compassion can change a heart, change a life, change a world. Fee: $20. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0