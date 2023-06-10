You’re Invited! First Covenant Church of Moline, 3303 41st St., will again host Summer Movie Nights on June 16, July 21, and Aug. 18.

Family-friendly movies will begin at dusk and hosted on the church lawn. Bring your blankets or chairs and come join us outside for some summer fun. Free water and popcorn will be provided.

June 16: "A young Viking trying to prove himself becomes the unlikely friend of a young dragon."

July 21: "Classic 90's Summer Movie Baseball, Friendships, Baseball Eating Dogs, and "Smalls."

Aug. 18: "Forest animals invade a suburban neighborhood, and its hedges, to steal food."

Call for more information at 309-764-7526, for movie title info or with any questions. See you this summer.